Eaton Vance Management Has Lifted Store Cap (STOR) Position By $2.01 Million; Riggs National (RIGS) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Management increased Store Cap Corp (STOR) stake by 19.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 60,971 shares as Store Cap Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 369,862 shares with $12.39M value, up from 308,891 last quarter. Store Cap Corp now has $8.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 221,496 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Riggs National Corp (RIGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 18 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 12 sold and decreased stakes in Riggs National Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, down from 2.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Riggs National Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 10.

Eaton Vance Management decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 4,661 shares to 68,103 valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 121,759 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -4.26% below currents $37.6 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 5,100 shares traded. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.