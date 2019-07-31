Eaton Vance Management Has Lifted Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.15 Million; Gateway Advisory Position in Aes (AES) Has Trimmed by $380,592 as Stock Price Declined

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 16,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.48M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 4.26 million shares traded or 32.56% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 6.10M shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 405,662 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $218.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,595 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).