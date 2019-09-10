Eaton Vance Management Has Increased Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $8.66 Million as Share Price Rose; Cadence Capital Management Boosted Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position by $1.54 Million; Share Price Declined

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 28,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 196,140 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87 million, up from 167,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $375.08. About 420,484 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 45,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 113,410 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 68,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 58,571 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 210,994 shares to 314,540 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 142,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Retail Bank And reported 1,294 shares. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 2,067 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Haverford invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Invesco has 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 567,518 shares. At Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 923 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 78,757 shares. Steinberg Global Asset owns 13,562 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Indiana Tru Management Com reported 872 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. National Asset holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,818 shares. Interocean Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,159 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel Inc. Weatherstone Cap Management has 0.36% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dowling And Yahnke Lc stated it has 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 50,793 shares to 103,311 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 16,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,196 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 8,231 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 48,468 were reported by Sei Investments. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 12,019 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,354 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 37,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation accumulated 0% or 533,516 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 2,103 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 13,342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 18,279 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 61,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.39% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).