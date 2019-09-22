Eaton Vance Management Has Decreased Sysco (SYY) Position by $933,520 as Share Price Declined; Archon Capital Management Has Boosted Stericycle (SRCL) Holding by $11.35 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 241,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 500,426 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90M, up from 259,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 471,587 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 13,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 648,257 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.85 million, down from 661,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 8.57M shares traded or 201.55% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Grp accumulated 934,502 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 371,328 are held by Principal Financial Grp. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Farmers Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 100 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 114 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 59,095 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 65,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,080 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners has 1.63% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ameriprise Finance owns 446,449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). High Pointe Capital accumulated 13,610 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Mackenzie has invested 0.04% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Amg Funds invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78 million for 20.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 154,206 shares to 6.24 million shares, valued at $317.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 103,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,838 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).