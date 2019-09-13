Eaton Vance Management Has Decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding by $10.15 Million; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $929,190

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 19,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 36,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 56,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 5.60 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 84.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 236,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 43,866 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 279,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 934,189 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $159.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Div Etf (HDV) by 30,596 shares to 45,287 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.46% or 8,979 shares. 678,470 are owned by Blair William Il. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.94% stake. 63,507 were accumulated by Cap Planning Limited Liability Corporation. Bedell Frazier Counseling Llc holds 0.1% or 5,667 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Braun Stacey holds 0.87% or 282,375 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc reported 218,992 shares. Lincoln Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 166,120 are owned by Narwhal Mgmt. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 44,101 shares. Jlb And Associate owns 40,744 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Chemical Retail Bank holds 1.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 213,476 shares. Mcrae Capital Management reported 34,828 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Incorporated reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc LP has 0.17% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 512,179 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,221 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 9,363 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Macquarie Group Inc owns 16,138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 37,433 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 210,591 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Management stated it has 61,921 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,045 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc stated it has 50,739 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sunbelt holds 0.64% or 34,238 shares. Northern invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cadence Capital Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,094 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc reported 7,420 shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $398.66M for 10.82 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.