Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by $864,777 as Stock Value Rose; Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 49,705 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 60,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 780,851 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 6,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 125,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, up from 119,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.41M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 21/03/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: The apparently unlikely pairing of Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust medical research charity have; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reports Higher Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62B

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,249 shares to 783,794 shares, valued at $124.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 60,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

