Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position; American Electric Technologies (AETI) Has 0.8 Sentiment

American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 funds opened new and increased positions, while 5 decreased and sold stock positions in American Electric Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Electric Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Eaton Vance Management decreased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 29.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 1.04 million shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 2.49 million shares with $32.83 million value, down from 3.53 million last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 436,873 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC

The stock increased 4.21% or $0.036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8901. About 99,646 shares traded or 61.93% up from the average. American Electric Technologies, Inc (AETI) has declined 23.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.92% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in American Electric Technologies, Inc for 666,168 shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 2,695 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 493,986 shares. The Texas-based Financial Advisory Group has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,664 shares.

American Electric Technologies, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 348,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.03M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication accumulated 0.01% or 2.55M shares. Amer Century Cos has 587,729 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management has invested 0.51% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 893,129 are owned by Brandywine Investment Limited Company. Returns Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 8,722 shares. Bogle Investment Management Lp De has 726,782 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv invested in 0.02% or 29,287 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 617,024 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.69M shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.20M for 7.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.