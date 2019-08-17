Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake; Paylocity Holding (PCTY)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Eaton Vance Management decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 72,972 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 2.66M shares with $189.39M value, down from 2.73M last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $25.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.85M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 113 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 68 cut down and sold their stakes in Paylocity Holding Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 30.24 million shares, up from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Paylocity Holding Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 58 Increased: 59 New Position: 54.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Lc stated it has 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 166 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 21,575 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.11% stake. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 1,746 shares. Burney Com has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 33,490 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 1.34M shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 46,849 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Co reported 1,603 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Washington Tru holds 0.43% or 96,682 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 150 shares stake. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 9,208 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has 0.18% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.15 million for 8.70 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 201,890 shares to 1.38 million valued at $198.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 8,864 shares and now owns 661,593 shares. Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 13.67% above currents $80.35 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 30. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $9200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

Shaker Investments Llc Oh holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation for 55,533 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 524,593 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 668,495 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 176,375 shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 107.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

