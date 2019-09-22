Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $28.89 Million; Cognex (CGNX) Position Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 60,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 3.83 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.00 million, up from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 1.96M shares traded or 64.77% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 118,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 957,991 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.76 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Prudential Fin Inc holds 107,833 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 44,644 shares. Joho Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. 159,492 were accumulated by Westpac Bk. Bridges Invest Mgmt accumulated 9,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 88,620 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 19,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 862,929 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 229 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 36,554 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs reported 669,591 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.04% or 103,964 shares in its portfolio.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 266,539 shares to 13,732 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bbg Barc High Yield Bnd (JNK) by 106,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,886 shares, and cut its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 11,870 shares to 70,461 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.