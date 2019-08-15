Eaton Vance Management Has Cut By $2.92 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Genpact Limited (G) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $36 lowest target. $45’s average target is 11.88% above currents $40.22 stock price. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Sunday, March 3 report. See Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) latest ratings:

Eaton Vance Management decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 39,399 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 4.79M shares with $356.12 million value, down from 4.83M last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $113.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 3.05 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 132,109 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 7,125 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 31,193 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 126,813 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 30,935 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 7,710 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Echo Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 377,620 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 833,567 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability holds 90,092 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 15,444 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 45,265 shares.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 27.18 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -4.68% below currents $94.61 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 26. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. UBS downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc owns 362,235 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 71,550 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Management holds 1.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 215,805 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 6,017 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Benin Mngmt Corp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,795 shares. The California-based Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Company has invested 1.76% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 113,604 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 126,000 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of The West has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,975 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested in 1.1% or 120,403 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com Nj reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Tru Na has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Magellan Asset Mngmt stated it has 7.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 821,625 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

Eaton Vance Management increased Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 24,098 shares to 196,554 valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 105,525 shares and now owns 167,321 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.