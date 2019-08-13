Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Its Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Stake; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Franklin Resources Decreased by $51.26 Million Its Position

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 308,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.72 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS HAS INVITED FACEBOOK’S EUROPEAN REPRESENTATIVES TO ASK WHETHER GERMAN ACCOUNTS AFFECTED BY DATA “SCANDAL”; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 million Facebook users -reports; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 11,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 176,905 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, up from 165,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 401,251 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,845 shares to 13,230 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23,762 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $83.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 11,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,177 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).