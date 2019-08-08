Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Its Sensient Technologies (SXT) Position by $891,770 as Stock Value Declined; Saturna Capital Lifted Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $351,019

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 6,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.35 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 13,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 81,748 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 68,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 127,210 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,660 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston & Mgmt Inc reported 3.07% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Papp L Roy & Associate stated it has 32,556 shares. Stearns Financial Gru holds 0.51% or 50,367 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund owns 1.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 87,520 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, West Virginia-based fund reported 75,084 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Business Financial Svcs owns 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,745 shares. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co owns 114,790 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Kcm Lc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). British Columbia Invest holds 1.50M shares. 12.15 million are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 90,071 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sensient Technologies Corp. – 2017 10-K Review – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sensient Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:SXT) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sensient Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:SXT) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy, breezy earnings beat for Covergirl parent company Coty – Yahoo Finance” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SXT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 39.42 million shares or 2.67% less from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management holds 891,481 shares. Gru Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Vanguard Gp has 4.38 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Van Eck Associates Corp owns 68 shares. Victory Management owns 841,425 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Gru has invested 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Diversified accumulated 6,918 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 58,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp stated it has 0.1% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 6,000 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 6,475 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,136 shares to 568,200 shares, valued at $65.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.27M shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).