Eaton Vance Management Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position by $3.80 Million; Share Price Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $5.57 Million; Market Value Declined

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 31,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.89 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476.89 million, down from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,600 shares to 258,200 shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 57,455 shares to 638,341 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested in 6,432 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt accumulated 1.71% or 219,750 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y reported 2.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 2.10 million shares. First Natl Tru reported 63,633 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt invested in 12,343 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp invested 0.98% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 58,374 are held by Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 828,280 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1.03M shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.7% or 85,505 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has 113,913 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 2.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 124,068 shares. Beacon invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.77% or 5.72M shares.