Eaton Vance Management Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $57.59 Million; Ami Investment Management Has Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.60 million, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 12.03 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Incorporated holds 52,310 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 1,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 436 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 101,625 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. John G Ullman & Assocs stated it has 223,400 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0.06% or 1.42M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,000 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,314 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 478,397 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. National Pension Ser holds 947,179 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 0.04% or 85,721 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 18,519 shares. Moreover, Utd Advisers Ltd has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 101,450 shares. Sun Life Inc has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1,485 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09 million for 15.54 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 29,700 shares to 521,452 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 15,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 30,853 shares. Florida-based Cypress Capital Grp Inc has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mai Capital Management owns 1.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 235,960 shares. Wealthcare Capital Llc has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,460 shares. Lourd reported 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz reported 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38.03 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 98,278 shares. Mathes stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc holds 64,094 shares. Punch And Assocs Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 23,050 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt invested in 1.58% or 39,633 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242.

