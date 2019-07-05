Eaton Vance Management Decreased Equity Residential (EQR) Position By $5.41 Million; Logmein (LOGM) Sentiment Is 1.24

Eaton Vance Management decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 72,138 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 512,736 shares with $38.62 million value, down from 584,874 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $28.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 300,087 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 155 funds increased or started new positions, while 125 cut down and sold stock positions in Logmein Inc. The funds in our database reported: 44.42 million shares, down from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Logmein Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 98 New Position: 57.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 42.19 million shares. 535,268 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 774,619 shares or 0.11% of the stock. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,975 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 2,500 were reported by M&R Mgmt Inc. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Heitman Real Est Secs Lc reported 1.49 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Research stated it has 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 14,712 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers. Mirae Asset Invests Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 26,152 shares. Colony Grp Lc has 8,636 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $311.30 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 27. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Eaton Vance Management increased Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 5,665 shares to 278,287 valued at $26.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 20,715 shares and now owns 998,580 shares. Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M. 10,000 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $732,900 were sold by Altshuler Barry. Garechana Robert had sold 687 shares worth $49,610 on Tuesday, February 5. 684 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $49,393 were sold by Manelis Michael L. 2,003 shares were sold by Brackenridge Alexander, worth $144,641. $3.68 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J. $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Kaufman Ian.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. for 308,300 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 347,140 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freshford Capital Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 219,433 shares. The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has invested 3.31% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 119,700 shares.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 207,282 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $41.69 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 109.64 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.