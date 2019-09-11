Eaton Vance Management Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $54.50 Million; Apple (Call) (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Summit Securities Group Cut by $41.22 Million Its Stake

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 519,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 249,144 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.17M, down from 768,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 2.64M shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 452 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 2,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 41.22 million shares traded or 61.72% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saratoga reported 7.61% stake. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company reported 208,832 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. Weitz Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140 shares. 15,134 were accumulated by Hartford Management. 37,183 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advsr Inc. America First Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,718 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3.09% or 14,089 shares in its portfolio. 562,300 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Ltd Llc. 13,112 were reported by Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Reliance Of Delaware owns 40,396 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Horseman Capital Ltd owns 20,400 shares. Groesbeck Nj has 1.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Llc Delaware holds 94,433 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 8,406 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (Call) by 110 shares to 400 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 125,298 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 116 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 7,045 shares. 24,361 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. 9.39M were accumulated by Macquarie Group. Moreover, South State has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,309 shares. Invesco Limited owns 2.76 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nuwave Investment Management Lc invested in 30 shares. 208,499 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Lc. Fil Ltd holds 0.36% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 2.20M shares. North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% or 23,771 shares. Cutter & Communication Brokerage reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

