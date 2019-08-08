Eaton Vance Management Cut By $3.20 Million Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake; Shorts at Bcb Bancorp (nj (BCBP) Raised By 6.92%

Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP) had an increase of 6.92% in short interest. BCBP’s SI was 208,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.92% from 195,200 shares previously. With 20,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s short sellers to cover BCBP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 15,887 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 13.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB RELEASES GOLDFAJN’S REMARKS AT PATRIA EVENT; 13/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PUBLISHES PRESIDENT GOLDFAJN’S SPEECH ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – BCB’S DAMASO: MEASURES TO HELP CREATE NEW COS IN CREDIT MKT; 29/03/2018 – GOLDFAJN: BCB CAN HALT EASING FOR SOME TIME TO ASSESS RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PRESIDENT ILAN GOLDFAJN SPEAKS IN TELECONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – LOWER THAN EXPECTED CPI ENCOURAGES BCB TO CUT RATE MAY 16: GS; 04/05/2018 – SANTANDER: BCB TO CUT SELIC BY 25BPS AT MAY MEETING; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PUBLISHES GOLDFAJN’S SPEECH IN BRASILIA; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL SENATE CMTE APPROVES CAROLINA DE ASSIS AS BCB DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – GOLDFAJN: BRAZIL BCB WORKING TO REDUCE COST OF CREDIT

Eaton Vance Management decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 35.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 400,000 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 732,696 shares with $6.37 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 5.74 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 389,711 shares. Bridger Ltd Company invested 0.95% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Company L P, New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 732,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Par Capital Management stated it has 3.60 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.44M shares. Comerica Bankshares invested in 269,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 482,013 shares. Strs Ohio owns 28,625 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 2.78 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Invest holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 170,596 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Eaton Vance Management increased International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 6,449 shares to 25,233 valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 55,050 shares and now owns 459,880 shares. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was raised too.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $202.47 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.99% less from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,906 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 722,626 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 30,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 19,800 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 21,899 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 89,112 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 800 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 4,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has 39,006 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability owns 460,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern holds 153,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc invested in 2,662 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).