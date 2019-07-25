Eaton Vance Management Continues to Hold Position in Visteon (VC); As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Share Price Declined, P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake by $780,000

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 404,997 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 11,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 111,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 9.96% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 1.39 million shares traded or 94.10% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 42.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $4.74 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Caprock holds 0.31% or 58,940 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company reported 2,069 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 16,915 shares. 9,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com owns 14,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 376,124 shares. Rudman Errol M invested in 1.89% or 104,608 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 237,441 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 29,327 shares. The New York-based Capstone Lc has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Art Advsrs Limited Com invested in 17,817 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.10 million activity. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20. $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN. Shares for $3.21 million were sold by Southwell Gavin. Hershberger Michael D sold 48,926 shares worth $1.97 million.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12 million shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $125.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,273 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 3,926 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co stated it has 24,821 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 10,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.18% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Street invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 82,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 10,416 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Communication. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 7,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Cwm Lc accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 20,747 shares to 110,020 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 292,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).