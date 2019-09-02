Eaton Vance Management Continues to Hold Position in Rli (RLI); Hess Com (HES) Stock Price Rose While Mayo Investment Advisers Has Lifted by $1.29 Million Its Position

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 14,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 207,629 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 192,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 104,365 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.06 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 17,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc World Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 49,230 shares. Centurylink Invest Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 16,233 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 0.14% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer & reported 7,062 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd reported 103,162 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Fund has 0.07% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 982 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc owns 25,411 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 5.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 790,390 shares. Cwm Limited reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reaves W H & reported 26,105 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 27,811 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $43.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 424,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service Inc has 521,857 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Old State Bank In has 5,111 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advisors has 4,051 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 218,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 4,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 13,444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Com accumulated 145,980 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Principal reported 344,914 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 4,750 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Contravisory Investment Mgmt invested in 1,732 shares. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 6,173 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity.