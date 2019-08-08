Eaton Vance Management Boosted Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holding by $1.76 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Shares Rose, Profit Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $350.81. About 294,596 shares traded or 35.47% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 16,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 186,498 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43 million, up from 169,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 155,434 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 3,344 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 482 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 12,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 34,588 shares. Greenwood Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 1,419 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 1,340 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 26 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,331 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Main Street Research Limited Co holds 3,335 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust reported 0.35% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 25,329 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 6,400 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 1,335 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.18 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767 on Friday, February 8.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,132 shares to 82,765 shares, valued at $144.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 10,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

