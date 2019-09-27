Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.05 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.45% and 57.41% respectively. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.