Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.45% and 57.41% respectively. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
