Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.28 N/A 0.52 24.05 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.67 N/A 0.98 17.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.