Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.32
|N/A
|0.40
|31.31
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Competitively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.55%
|0.56%
|1.04%
|2.43%
|-1.48%
|6.12%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
