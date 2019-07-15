Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.32 N/A 0.40 31.31 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Competitively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.