Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
