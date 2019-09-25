Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.