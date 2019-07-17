Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.35 N/A 0.40 31.31 Lazard Ltd 37 1.48 N/A 3.65 9.60

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Lazard Ltd earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Lazard Ltd seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Lazard Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Lazard Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 69.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund had bullish trend while Lazard Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.