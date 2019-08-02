Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.05 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.48 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 29.96%. About 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.