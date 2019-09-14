Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|38
|36.12
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
