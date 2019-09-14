Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05 Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 36.12 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.