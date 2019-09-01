Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 6.99 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.