Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 42.45% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 0.04% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund N/A 13 24.05 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s competitors.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.