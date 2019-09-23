Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparison side by side

Since Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.27 N/A 0.52 24.05 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.03 N/A 1.59 5.62

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 4.77%. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 9.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.