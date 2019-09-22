Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.27 N/A 0.52 24.05 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 0.46%. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.