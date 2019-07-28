Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.29 N/A 0.40 31.31 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.81 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.