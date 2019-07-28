Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.29
|N/A
|0.40
|31.31
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.81
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.55%
|0.56%
|1.04%
|2.43%
|-1.48%
|6.12%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
