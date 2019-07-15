Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.32 N/A 0.40 31.31 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.55 N/A 14.34 9.89

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.45% and 59.1% respectively. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 6.12% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.