Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.33 N/A 0.52 24.05 BlackRock Inc. 446 5.01 N/A 26.30 17.78

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc.’s average target price is $506, while its potential upside is 17.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.