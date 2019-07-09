Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.31 N/A 0.40 31.31 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.64 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential downside of -8.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.45% and 93.1% respectively. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.