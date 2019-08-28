Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.17 N/A 1.71 12.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.45% and 24.74%. Insiders owned roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.