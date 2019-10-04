Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.