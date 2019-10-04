Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.