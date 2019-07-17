Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.76 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares. Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share owned by insiders are 18.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.