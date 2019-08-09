Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lazard Ltd 36 1.41 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 7.45% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.