Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Eaton Vance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Eaton Vance Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 2.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.