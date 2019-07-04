Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.13
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 10.00% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.45% and 55.29% respectively. About 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 7.07% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|-0.61%
|-0.61%
|2.94%
|2.94%
|-0.51%
|9.87%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
