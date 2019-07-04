Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.13 N/A 2.27 9.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 10.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.45% and 55.29% respectively. About 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 7.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.