Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.45% and 28.27% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.