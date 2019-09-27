Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.45% and 62.13%. Insiders held roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.