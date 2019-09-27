Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.45% and 62.13%. Insiders held roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.