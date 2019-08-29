Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) Comparison side by side

Both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.76 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.