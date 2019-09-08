Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.02 N/A 1.59 5.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.