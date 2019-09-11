Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 47.56 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.45% and 25.04%. Insiders owned 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.