Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|47.56
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.45% and 25.04%. Insiders owned 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
