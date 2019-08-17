Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 18.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.