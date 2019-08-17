Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 18.64%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
