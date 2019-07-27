Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.