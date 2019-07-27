Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.2%
|-0.07%
|2.36%
|-1.36%
|-7.16%
|6.75%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
