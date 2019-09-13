Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.20 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares. Competitively, 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.