Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|10.20
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares. Competitively, 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
