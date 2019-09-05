Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.47
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
