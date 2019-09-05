Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.47 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.